🎤 Sing like a star and enjoy $1 margaritas at Summit Music Hall's Karaoke Night. 8pm Friday, 2210 Summit St. Free!

🦖 Have a roaring good time during Dinosaur Adventure at the Convention Center.

9am-8pm Saturday and 9am-7pm Sunday.

$25-35, with separate "adventure" packages offered. Kids under 2 free!

🧱 Assemble amazing creations at the family-friendly Brick Fest, also at the Convention Center.

9am-5pm Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday. $20-40. Kids under 3 free!

🚶‍♀️ Take a winter hike at a local Metro Park. Free refreshments provided!

Prairie Oaks: 10am-1pm Saturday, 3225 NE Plain City-Georgesville Road, West Jefferson.

10am-1pm Saturday, 3225 NE Plain City-Georgesville Road, West Jefferson. Walnut Woods: 10am-1pm Sunday, 6723 Lithopolis Road, Groveport.

🏒 Cheer on the Blue Jackets against the Minnesota Wild during '90s throwback night.

7pm Saturday. Resale tickets start at $20.

📃 Find rare collectables at the Columbus Paper, Postcard & Book Show.

9am-4pm Sunday, Ohio Expo Center's Rhodes Hall. $6.

🗓️ Reminder: This weekend is your last chance to check out Wildlights, Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms, and COSI's Barbie exhibit (free with museum admission).