Get out of the house and visit these winter festivals
A wintry mix is in the forecast for the first weekend of 2024.
Why it matters: Once the fluffy stuff starts falling, it feels like winter has officially arrived — which, sadly, can be a dreary time for us Midwesterners.
Yes, but: You don't have to stay cooped up, as our region has a lengthy lineup of indoor and outdoor winter festivals to add some excitement to the cold, dark months ahead.
- We've compiled a chronological list so you can mark your calendars now.
The intrigue: While it's technically not a festival, Land-Grant's Wintergarden has earned a spot on our list because it boasts the most impressive attractions.
- This year, the brewery has added ice bumper cars to its schedule, which also features heated igloos, fire pits, a daily food truck and brewery curling.
- It's open daily, with reservations currently available through February.
What else is happening:
❄️ Mohican WinterFest: Jan. 13, downtown Loudonville. Free!
🍺 Columbus Winter Beerfest: Jan. 20, Convention Center. $45 regular admission ($50 after Jan. 14), includes 25 drink tickets and a souvenir sample mug.
🧊 Logan Frozen Festival: Jan. 20, downtown. Free!
- Plus: Bring your boots, as a Hocking Hills winter hike is also planned for 9am that day.
🚤 Buckeye Lake Winterfest: Jan. 27. Free!
🧁 Sweet Treats Dessert Festival: Jan. 28, The Turbine Hall at the Power Plant, 589 W. Nationwide Blvd. $20-25.
🎪 Columbus Winter Carnival: Feb. 3, Franklin County Fairgrounds. Free admission, but registration is required. Tickets required for activities ($3, or 3 for $6) and passes are available.
🎵 Winter Werkout Music & Arts Festival: Feb. 9-10, The Bluestone, 583 E. Broad St. $29.50 daily tickets, $49.50 weekend pass.
🍷 Columbus Winter Wine Festival: Feb. 24, Brewmaster's Gate, 495 S. Front St. $20 ($30-35 after Feb. 1), includes 10 drink samples.
🍻 Lancaster Winter Brewfest: Feb. 24, downtown. $45 regular admission, includes 20 drink tickets and a souvenir sample mug.
🏋️ Arnold Sports Festival: Feb. 29-March 3, Convention Center. $35-47.50 daily expo tickets, $89 three-day expo pass.
🍁 Maple Syrup Festival: March 5, Malabar Farm State Park, 4050 Bromfield Road, Lucas. Free!
🧪 Columbus Brew Festival: March 9, COSI. $55 regular admission, includes museum access and unlimited tastings.
📬 Want to add your festival to the list? Email [email protected].
