Get out of the house and visit these winter festivals

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A wintry mix is in the forecast for the first weekend of 2024. Why it matters: Once the fluffy stuff starts falling, it feels like winter has officially arrived — which, sadly, can be a dreary time for us Midwesterners.

Yes, but: You don't have to stay cooped up, as our region has a lengthy lineup of indoor and outdoor winter festivals to add some excitement to the cold, dark months ahead.

We've compiled a chronological list so you can mark your calendars now.

The intrigue: While it's technically not a festival, Land-Grant's Wintergarden has earned a spot on our list because it boasts the most impressive attractions.

This year, the brewery has added ice bumper cars to its schedule, which also features heated igloos, fire pits, a daily food truck and brewery curling.

It's open daily, with reservations currently available through February.

What else is happening:

❄️ Mohican WinterFest: Jan. 13, downtown Loudonville. Free!

🍺 Columbus Winter Beerfest: Jan. 20, Convention Center. $45 regular admission ($50 after Jan. 14), includes 25 drink tickets and a souvenir sample mug.

🧊 Logan Frozen Festival: Jan. 20, downtown. Free!

Plus: Bring your boots, as a Hocking Hills winter hike is also planned for 9am that day.

🚤 Buckeye Lake Winterfest: Jan. 27. Free!

🧁 Sweet Treats Dessert Festival: Jan. 28, The Turbine Hall at the Power Plant, 589 W. Nationwide Blvd. $20-25.

🎪 Columbus Winter Carnival: Feb. 3, Franklin County Fairgrounds. Free admission, but registration is required. Tickets required for activities ($3, or 3 for $6) and passes are available.

🎵 Winter Werkout Music & Arts Festival: Feb. 9-10, The Bluestone, 583 E. Broad St. $29.50 daily tickets, $49.50 weekend pass.

🍷 Columbus Winter Wine Festival: Feb. 24, Brewmaster's Gate, 495 S. Front St. $20 ($30-35 after Feb. 1), includes 10 drink samples.

🍻 Lancaster Winter Brewfest: Feb. 24, downtown. $45 regular admission, includes 20 drink tickets and a souvenir sample mug.

🏋️ Arnold Sports Festival: Feb. 29-March 3, Convention Center. $35-47.50 daily expo tickets, $89 three-day expo pass.

🍁 Maple Syrup Festival: March 5, Malabar Farm State Park, 4050 Bromfield Road, Lucas. Free!

🧪 Columbus Brew Festival: March 9, COSI. $55 regular admission, includes museum access and unlimited tastings.

📬 Want to add your festival to the list? Email [email protected].