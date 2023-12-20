The top stories in Columbus in 2023

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

It's been another busy and interesting year in Columbus.

The big picture: We covered important news impacting our communities, from consequential elections to the housing shortage and public health issues.

🤖 State of play: The rise of artificial intelligence was a major theme of 2023 and we suspect that will continue next year.

Flashback: Readers learned of Columbus' forgotten Green Book sites, the city's past practice of redlining, the lack of monuments depicting women of history and the first local historical marker to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

⚽ Kicking the news: We highlighted the Crew's championship season and celebration, another disappointing Buckeyes rivalry game and the Blue Jackets' controversial new coach who left the team before coaching a single game.

Plus: We covered big court developments, including the sentencing of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and the indictment of former Columbus Zoo officials.

And it wouldn't be a 2023 recap without mentioning Barbie and Taylor Swift, right?

🚶‍♂️ Tyler's favorite story: My long walk down Broad Street.

You can learn so many new things by simply slowing down and taking it all in.

🐘 Alissa's favorite memories: Showcasing behind-the-scenes science at the zoo, including labs studying elephants, coral reefs and freshwater mussels — and seeing a pregnant orangutan get an ultrasound.

Meanwhile, we're thankful for our new friends at Axios Cleveland who contributed reporting this year and for all the hard work of our editor Lindsey Erdody.

You might remember her hot take on Jeni's from back in September.

The bottom line: Readers, please keep in touch with your news tips, restaurant suggestions, photo quiz guesses and, of course, ideas on how we can improve the newsletter.

Please spread the word about Axios Columbus to your family, friends and neighbors and encourage them to become a free subscriber.

And if you haven't already, sign up as a paying member to sustain our work for years to come!

🙏 Again, thank you — we look forward to reconnecting in 2024!

Go deeper: The year in photos