Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

🎁 Immerse yourself in Otherworld's Yuletide Emporium night market.

6-9pm Friday, 5819 Chantry Drive, included with admission ($24-30). Kids under 3 free!

🎹 Sing yuletide carols with pianist Jim Brickman at the Southern Theatre.

7:30pm Friday, $34-54.

🤣 Laugh off seasonal stress during Hashtag Comedy's open mic night.

10pm Friday, 1253 N. High St. Free!

🐶 Create a handmade gift for your pup or partner at Good Dea Craft School, 4145 N. High St.

Stained glass date night: 6pm Friday ($125).

Leather belt or dog collar: 4:30pm Saturday ($85).

🎅 Selfie with Santa and shop local vendors at North Market Bridge Park's Holiday Market.

9am-noon Saturday. Free!

🎥 Watch a holiday classic on the big screen at Gateway Film Center, 1550 N. High St.

"Christmas Vacation": 7pm Saturday ($15) and 4:45pm Sunday ($9.25).

"It's a Wonderful Life": 1:30pm Sunday ($18).

🎶 Reminisce during the "My 00's Playlist" tour, featuring Nelly, Ja Rule, T.I. and Ashanti at the Schottenstein Center.

7pm Saturday. $66.50-$140.

🎄 Celebrate the season with the Columbus Gay Men's Chorus, performing "Holiday!" at the Davidson Theatre.

7:30pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday, 77 S. High St. $10-47.

🌟 Reminder: Check out our guide to the top holiday light displays in Central Ohio.