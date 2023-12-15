What to do this weekend: Holiday markets, concerts and an open mic night
🎁 Immerse yourself in Otherworld's Yuletide Emporium night market.
- 6-9pm Friday, 5819 Chantry Drive, included with admission ($24-30). Kids under 3 free!
🎹 Sing yuletide carols with pianist Jim Brickman at the Southern Theatre.
- 7:30pm Friday, $34-54.
🤣 Laugh off seasonal stress during Hashtag Comedy's open mic night.
- 10pm Friday, 1253 N. High St. Free!
🐶 Create a handmade gift for your pup or partner at Good Dea Craft School, 4145 N. High St.
- Stained glass date night: 6pm Friday ($125).
- Leather belt or dog collar: 4:30pm Saturday ($85).
🎅 Selfie with Santa and shop local vendors at North Market Bridge Park's Holiday Market.
- 9am-noon Saturday. Free!
🎥 Watch a holiday classic on the big screen at Gateway Film Center, 1550 N. High St.
- "Christmas Vacation": 7pm Saturday ($15) and 4:45pm Sunday ($9.25).
- "It's a Wonderful Life": 1:30pm Sunday ($18).
🎶 Reminisce during the "My 00's Playlist" tour, featuring Nelly, Ja Rule, T.I. and Ashanti at the Schottenstein Center.
- 7pm Saturday. $66.50-$140.
🎄 Celebrate the season with the Columbus Gay Men's Chorus, performing "Holiday!" at the Davidson Theatre.
- 7:30pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday, 77 S. High St. $10-47.
🌟 Reminder: Check out our guide to the top holiday light displays in Central Ohio.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.