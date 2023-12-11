Dec 11, 2023 - Food and Drink

A rant against the silliest restaurant reviews

Axios

Biggby Coffee, a Michigan-based chain, is opening a new west side location on Hilliard-Rome Road.

  • The location which hasn't opened yet already has 12 reviews on Google and a lackluster rating.

How can that be? It seems these brilliant coffee lovers saw the existence of a Google Maps listing, headed over for a cup and were disappointed to find it closed.

  • That's despite Google mentioning the shop is "temporarily closed." (Twice!)

What they're saying: "There is no bigbys. Have fun driving in circles looking," one review reads.

  • "This location does not exist 😡 I drove a long freakin way to get here," says another.

Flashback: The same thing happened before the nearby Bojangles restaurant opened, too.

  • One such comment: "Like others, I drove out of my way to get here, only to arrive to find them pouring concrete in their parking lot. Be better Bo."

The bottom line: It's hard to understand a person motivated enough to drive across town for coffee and chicken, yet too busy to notice the listing says it's closed.

  • That's an internet comments section for you.
