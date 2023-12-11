Share on email (opens in new window)

Biggby Coffee, a Michigan-based chain, is opening a new west side location on Hilliard-Rome Road.

The location — which hasn't opened yet — already has 12 reviews on Google and a lackluster rating.

How can that be? It seems these brilliant coffee lovers saw the existence of a Google Maps listing, headed over for a cup and were disappointed to find it closed.

That's despite Google mentioning the shop is "temporarily closed." (Twice!)

What they're saying: "There is no bigbys. Have fun driving in circles looking," one review reads.

"This location does not exist 😡 I drove a long freakin way to get here," says another.

Flashback: The same thing happened before the nearby Bojangles restaurant opened, too.

One such comment: "Like others, I drove out of my way to get here, only to arrive to find them pouring concrete in their parking lot. Be better Bo."

The bottom line: It's hard to understand a person motivated enough to drive across town for coffee and chicken, yet too busy to notice the listing says it's closed.