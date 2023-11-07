1 hour ago - News

Your guide to Election Day in Central Ohio

Illustration of a pattern of checkmarks that turn into question marks and vice versa, over a red and blue background with a pattern of ballot elements.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Many eyes will be on Ohio tonight as a contentious abortion-rights vote headlines our statewide ballot.

Why it matters: If approved, Issue 1 would shape state abortion policy for the foreseeable future, enshrining a constitutional right that could not be undone by a conservative state legislature that opposes abortion rights.

The big picture: Ohio is the only state voting on an abortion amendment today.

Yes, but: Ohioans will decide other issues and races today too, including Issue 2, the legalization of recreational marijuana statewide.

Catch up quick: Here's what you need to know about key ballot measures before heading to the polls.

Plus: Most of Franklin County will vote on a Columbus Metropolitan Library levy, and Grandview Heights is considering an electric aggregation program.

State of play: Early voting is up statewide compared to August, a potential sign of strong voter turnout, according to the Statehouse News Bureau.

Be smart: Polls are open from 6:30am-7:30pm. If you're in line before closing time you can still cast a ballot.

🚌 Pro tip: Need a ride? COTA is waiving fares today.

What's next: We'll be following the results online tonight and will provide recaps of the uncertified results in tomorrow's newsletter.

