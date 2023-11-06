Share on email (opens in new window)

If you're single and tired of introducing yourself to strangers, have a friend do it for you.

Driving the news: Bada Bean Bada Booze in Italian Village is gearing up for "Pitch a Friend Night" from 7-11pm Thursday.

The cafe and bar, at 231 E. First Ave., describes the event as "like Shark Tank, but for your single friends."

How it works: People can apply to give presentations about their friends to a crowd of singles.

A sample pitch involves a PowerPoint-type talk that includes photos, interests and friendly anecdotes.

Or you can buy a $10 ticket to sit in the audience; it comes with a complimentary "Love Potion" cocktail.

The bottom line: What do you have to lose?