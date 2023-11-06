36 mins ago - Culture
"Pitch a Friend Night" to help Columbus singles
If you're single and tired of introducing yourself to strangers, have a friend do it for you.
Driving the news: Bada Bean Bada Booze in Italian Village is gearing up for "Pitch a Friend Night" from 7-11pm Thursday.
- The cafe and bar, at 231 E. First Ave., describes the event as "like Shark Tank, but for your single friends."
How it works: People can apply to give presentations about their friends to a crowd of singles.
- A sample pitch involves a PowerPoint-type talk that includes photos, interests and friendly anecdotes.
- Or you can buy a $10 ticket to sit in the audience; it comes with a complimentary "Love Potion" cocktail.
The bottom line: What do you have to lose?
- Plus, you'll have a fun time explaining to your parents how you met your significant other.
