"Pitch a Friend Night" to help Columbus singles

Illustration of a cursor inside a mug of beer.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

If you're single and tired of introducing yourself to strangers, have a friend do it for you.

Driving the news: Bada Bean Bada Booze in Italian Village is gearing up for "Pitch a Friend Night" from 7-11pm Thursday.

  • The cafe and bar, at 231 E. First Ave., describes the event as "like Shark Tank, but for your single friends."

How it works: People can apply to give presentations about their friends to a crowd of singles.

  • A sample pitch involves a PowerPoint-type talk that includes photos, interests and friendly anecdotes.
  • Or you can buy a $10 ticket to sit in the audience; it comes with a complimentary "Love Potion" cocktail.

The bottom line: What do you have to lose?

  • Plus, you'll have a fun time explaining to your parents how you met your significant other.
