Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

🤣 Laugh along with comedian Hasan Minhaj at the Palace Theatre.

🎵 See the 1975 on tour at Nationwide Arena, featuring songs off the English band's latest album.

🇲🇽 Celebrate Día de los Muertos at the Columbus Museum of Art.

Family events: 1-4 pm Saturday. $5. Registration encouraged.

Evening activities: 5:30-8pm Saturday. $10. Registration encouraged.

🎨 Paint a vintage Christmas tree at Brush Crazy art studio.

3-8pm Saturday, 1299 Bethel Road. $11, registration required.

😎 Get funky down in Duloc during the Shrek Rave — yes, seriously — at Newport Music Hall.

9pm Saturday, 1722 N. High St. $18-38.

🏃‍♀️ Let your kids' imaginations run wild at the Columbus STEM & Arts Expo at Polaris Fashion Place.

Noon-6pm Sunday. Free, but pre-registration is required for some events.

📽 View the political thriller "Exodus 91" during the 19th Annual Jewish Film Festival.

1pm Sunday, Drexel Theatre, 2254 E. Main St., Bexley.

$12 tickets, or a $160 reel pass grants access to all festival films and events through Nov. 19.

⚽ Kick back and watch Iowa play Wisconsin in the Big Ten Women's Tournament finals match at Lower.com Field.