What to do this weekend: Nov. 3-5
🤣 Laugh along with comedian Hasan Minhaj at the Palace Theatre.
- 7pm tonight. $53.50-128.50.
🎵 See the 1975 on tour at Nationwide Arena, featuring songs off the English band's latest album.
- 7:30pm tonight. $43.50-$103.50.
🇲🇽 Celebrate Día de los Muertos at the Columbus Museum of Art.
- Family events: 1-4 pm Saturday. $5. Registration encouraged.
- Evening activities: 5:30-8pm Saturday. $10. Registration encouraged.
🎨 Paint a vintage Christmas tree at Brush Crazy art studio.
- 3-8pm Saturday, 1299 Bethel Road. $11, registration required.
😎 Get funky down in Duloc during the Shrek Rave — yes, seriously — at Newport Music Hall.
- 9pm Saturday, 1722 N. High St. $18-38.
🏃♀️ Let your kids' imaginations run wild at the Columbus STEM & Arts Expo at Polaris Fashion Place.
- Noon-6pm Sunday. Free, but pre-registration is required for some events.
📽 View the political thriller "Exodus 91" during the 19th Annual Jewish Film Festival.
- 1pm Sunday, Drexel Theatre, 2254 E. Main St., Bexley.
- $12 tickets, or a $160 reel pass grants access to all festival films and events through Nov. 19.
⚽ Kick back and watch Iowa play Wisconsin in the Big Ten Women's Tournament finals match at Lower.com Field.
- 2pm Sunday. $15 general admission seating.
