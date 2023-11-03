15 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend: Nov. 3-5

🤣 Laugh along with comedian Hasan Minhaj at the Palace Theatre.

🎵 See the 1975 on tour at Nationwide Arena, featuring songs off the English band's latest album.

🇲🇽 Celebrate Día de los Muertos at the Columbus Museum of Art.

🎨 Paint a vintage Christmas tree at Brush Crazy art studio.

😎 Get funky down in Duloc during the Shrek Rave — yes, seriously — at Newport Music Hall.

  • 9pm Saturday, 1722 N. High St. $18-38.

🏃‍♀️ Let your kids' imaginations run wild at the Columbus STEM & Arts Expo at Polaris Fashion Place.

📽 View the political thriller "Exodus 91" during the 19th Annual Jewish Film Festival.

  • 1pm Sunday, Drexel Theatre, 2254 E. Main St., Bexley.
  • $12 tickets, or a $160 reel pass grants access to all festival films and events through Nov. 19.

⚽ Kick back and watch Iowa play Wisconsin in the Big Ten Women's Tournament finals match at Lower.com Field.

