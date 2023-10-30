Columbites: Food arrivals (and 1 departure)

Share on email (opens in new window)

We're kicking off your week with some new restaurant recommendations, in case you're looking for an excuse to skip washing dishes.

🎷 Adelaide's Gin Joint: A prohibition-inspired jazz bar and eatery in the Old North. Opened Oct. 13.

5pm-11pm Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. 5pm-midnight Friday and Saturday. 2333 N. High St.

🌙 Cobra: Late-night noodles, drinks and more in a former Brewery District Panera. Opened Oct. 18.

4pm-2am Wednesday-Monday. 684 S. High St.

🍩 Monster Baby Donuts: Mini doughnuts, with gluten-free and vegan options. A perfect dessert after sampling East Market's food stalls. Opened Friday!

11am-9pm Tuesday-Sunday. 212 Kelton Ave.

Yes, but: We also said goodbye this month to Kona Craft Kitchen, a popular restaurant in Dublin's Bridge Park that closed abruptly due to apparent financial trouble.