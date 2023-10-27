What to do this weekend: Oct. 27-29

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

🍂 Grab your boots and enjoy the fall colors during a 1.4-mile group hike at Slate Run Metro Park.

5:30pm tonight, meet at Buzzard's Roost parking area. Free!

🎬 Pay tribute to the "Master of Suspense" with Gateway Film Center's daily showings of Alfred Hitchcock movies.

1:30pm and 7pm Friday and Saturday, 1:30pm Sunday. $9.75-13.50.

🍩 The Donut & Beer Festival returns to Huntington Park for an afternoon of delicious sampling.

2-6pm Saturday. $34-59, includes food and drink tokens. Children under 13 free!

🎵 Dress in costume for a ghoulish "BOO!" concert band performance at the Lincoln Theatre.

7pm Saturday. $13. Children under 6 free!

📚 Hear spooky tales and complete a scavenger hunt at the Thurber Center's family-friendly Books & Boos event.

1-3pm Saturday, 91 Jefferson Ave. Free with registration.

🦇 Learn all about our batty neighbors at the 2nd Annual Ohio Bat Festival.