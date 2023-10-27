10 hours ago - Things to Do
What to do this weekend: Oct. 27-29
🍂 Grab your boots and enjoy the fall colors during a 1.4-mile group hike at Slate Run Metro Park.
- 5:30pm tonight, meet at Buzzard's Roost parking area. Free!
🎬 Pay tribute to the "Master of Suspense" with Gateway Film Center's daily showings of Alfred Hitchcock movies.
- 1:30pm and 7pm Friday and Saturday, 1:30pm Sunday. $9.75-13.50.
🍩 The Donut & Beer Festival returns to Huntington Park for an afternoon of delicious sampling.
- 2-6pm Saturday. $34-59, includes food and drink tokens. Children under 13 free!
🎵 Dress in costume for a ghoulish "BOO!" concert band performance at the Lincoln Theatre.
- 7pm Saturday. $13. Children under 6 free!
📚 Hear spooky tales and complete a scavenger hunt at the Thurber Center's family-friendly Books & Boos event.
- 1-3pm Saturday, 91 Jefferson Ave. Free with registration.
🦇 Learn all about our batty neighbors at the 2nd Annual Ohio Bat Festival.
- 3-7pm Sunday, 2201 Fred Taylor Drive. Free!
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.