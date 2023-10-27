10 hours ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend: Oct. 27-29

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a cassette tape with the tape unspooling to spell weekend.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🍂 Grab your boots and enjoy the fall colors during a 1.4-mile group hike at Slate Run Metro Park.

🎬 Pay tribute to the "Master of Suspense" with Gateway Film Center's daily showings of Alfred Hitchcock movies.

  • 1:30pm and 7pm Friday and Saturday, 1:30pm Sunday. $9.75-13.50.

🍩 The Donut & Beer Festival returns to Huntington Park for an afternoon of delicious sampling.

  • 2-6pm Saturday. $34-59, includes food and drink tokens. Children under 13 free!

🎵 Dress in costume for a ghoulish "BOO!" concert band performance at the Lincoln Theatre.

  • 7pm Saturday. $13. Children under 6 free!

📚 Hear spooky tales and complete a scavenger hunt at the Thurber Center's family-friendly Books & Boos event.

  • 1-3pm Saturday, 91 Jefferson Ave. Free with registration.

🦇 Learn all about our batty neighbors at the 2nd Annual Ohio Bat Festival.

  • 3-7pm Sunday, 2201 Fred Taylor Drive. Free!
