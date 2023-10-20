What to do this weekend: Oct. 20-22

Share on email (opens in new window)

😮 Take a road trip to see a 2,388-pound pumpkin at the Circleville Pumpkin Show.

10am-10pm today and Saturday. Downtown. Free!

🎃 Trek the trail of jack-o'-lanterns at The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow — and don't worry, we confirmed with the city that you'll see lots of real ones.

6:30-10:30pm tonight-Sunday, Heritage Park, 60 N. Cleveland Ave.

$12-15. Kids under 3 free! Online ticket required.

💃 Shake it off with fellow Swifties at the Taylor Party, a celebration that will never go out of style.

8pm tonight, Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St. $20.

👻 Attend a masquerade party, 1890s style, and listen to "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" by the bonfire during All Hallows' Eve at Ohio Village.

6:30-9:30pm Saturday. $14-18. Kids under 4 free!

🍺 Enjoy boos and brews during a Halloween-themed bar crawl. Includes a costume contest!

6pm Saturday, registration at Park Street Cantina, 491 Park St. $14-16.

🖼️ Buy art benefiting a good cause at Art For Life, a silent auction benefiting Equitas Health at the Columbus Museum of Art.