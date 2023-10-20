Columbus Crew gearing up for playoff run

Share on email (opens in new window)

How does this not hurt? Photo: Omar Vega/Getty Images

The Buckeyes aren't the only team with a big game this weekend.

Kicking the news: A few hours after the Buckeyes game ends on Saturday, the Crew close out the regular season at home against Montréal.

Why it matters: A playoff spot is already locked up, but a win would guarantee the Crew home field advantage in the first round.

Columbus boasts one of the top records in Major League Soccer with 15 wins, nine losses and nine ties.

Nice job, fans: The match is the team's 14th-straight sellout — a franchise record that keeps on growing.

What's next: Playoff tickets go on general sale Sunday for the opening round that begins Oct. 28.

That round will be a best-of-three format, with Columbus hosting games one and three if it maintains the field advantage (or just game two if not).

After that, the playoffs move to three single-elimination rounds that culminate with the championship match on Dec. 9.

The bottom line: It's a privilege having two local teams doing so well.