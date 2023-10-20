2 hours ago - Sports

Columbus Crew gearing up for playoff run

Tyler Buchanan
Two soccer players trying to head the ball.

How does this not hurt? Photo: Omar Vega/Getty Images

The Buckeyes aren't the only team with a big game this weekend.

Kicking the news: A few hours after the Buckeyes game ends on Saturday, the Crew close out the regular season at home against Montréal.

Why it matters: A playoff spot is already locked up, but a win would guarantee the Crew home field advantage in the first round.

  • Columbus boasts one of the top records in Major League Soccer with 15 wins, nine losses and nine ties.

Nice job, fans: The match is the team's 14th-straight sellout a franchise record that keeps on growing.

What's next: Playoff tickets go on general sale Sunday for the opening round that begins Oct. 28.

  • That round will be a best-of-three format, with Columbus hosting games one and three if it maintains the field advantage (or just game two if not).
  • After that, the playoffs move to three single-elimination rounds that culminate with the championship match on Dec. 9.
  • Read more about the playoff format.

The bottom line: It's a privilege having two local teams doing so well.

