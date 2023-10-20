2 hours ago - Sports
Columbus Crew gearing up for playoff run
The Buckeyes aren't the only team with a big game this weekend.
Kicking the news: A few hours after the Buckeyes game ends on Saturday, the Crew close out the regular season at home against Montréal.
Why it matters: A playoff spot is already locked up, but a win would guarantee the Crew home field advantage in the first round.
- Columbus boasts one of the top records in Major League Soccer with 15 wins, nine losses and nine ties.
Nice job, fans: The match is the team's 14th-straight sellout — a franchise record that keeps on growing.
What's next: Playoff tickets go on general sale Sunday for the opening round that begins Oct. 28.
- That round will be a best-of-three format, with Columbus hosting games one and three if it maintains the field advantage (or just game two if not).
- After that, the playoffs move to three single-elimination rounds that culminate with the championship match on Dec. 9.
- Read more about the playoff format.
The bottom line: It's a privilege having two local teams doing so well.
- Now we just need the Blue Jackets to get on track and we'll really be cooking.
