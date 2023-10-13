2 hours ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend: Oct. 13-15

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

🕯️ Walk among hundreds of hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns during Franklin Park Conservatory's Pumpkins Aglow.

  • 5-10pm tonight-Saturday. $15.50-26. Kids under 3 free! Through Oct. 29.

🩰 Kick off a new season of BalletMet performances with "On Stage," featuring "the music of Sinatra, a sneaker ballet and daring athleticism."

  • 8pm tonight and Saturday, 2pm Sunday, Davidson Theatre, 77 S. High St. $36.50-99.50. Through Oct. 21.

🪄 Get bibbidi-bobbidi-boozed up during Be Our Guest, a Disney dance party.

  • 9pm tonight, Skully's, 1151 N. High St. $5-18.

🐶 Give a round of a-paws to dog sport demonstrators at Meet the Breeds, an American Kennel Club educational showcase.

  • 9am-4pm Saturday, Greater Columbus Convention Center. $10-20.

🍂 Catch a hayride and conquer a corn maze at Slate Run Metro Park's Fall Fest.

  • 11am-3pm Saturday, 1375 State Route 674, Canal Winchester. Free!

🍁 Plus: It's another big festival weekend, with the Columbus Fall Brew Fest, Scrawl and Apple Butter Day coming up.

