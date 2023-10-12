How to fake it: A guide to the 2023-24 Blue Jackets
The Columbus Blue Jackets take the ice against Philadelphia for Thursday's season opener.
Why it matters: It looks to be another rebuilding year, but Columbus has the pieces to potentially make a surprise run this season.
- If you find yourself watching games with local hockey geeks, here's what to know about the 2023-24 squad:
🧢 Your team: The only NHL franchise named for a Civil War uniform.
- The Blue Jackets went 25-48-9 last season, the worst record in the 16-team Eastern Conference.
😬 Your coach: Yeah … about that. It was supposed to be Mike Babcock, a championship winner with a checkered reputation who approached the Columbus gig as a shot at redemption.
- Yes, but: He was accused of prying into players' cellphone pictures and resigned before coaching a single game.
- Now at the helm is Pascal Vincent, a hockey lifer who says coaching his first NHL game will be a dream come true.
😎 Your captain: Boone Jenner, a 10-year veteran expected to break the franchise record for games played sometime this fall.
🥩 Your new star: Adam Fantilli, the former college star and Chipotle steak bowl lover who turns 19 years old today.
- The youthful roster also features three stars who grew up in Central Ohio: centers Jack Roslovic, Cole Sillinger and Sean Kuraly.
🎙️ Your announcer: Longtime Blue Jackets TV broadcaster Jeff Rimer says this will be his last season on the mic.
🤔 Your playoff hopes: Sports books give CBJ around a 10% chance of making the playoffs.
🌮 What's new: Nationwide Arena features two new bars and the culinary debuts of spicy chicken sandwiches, gourmet popcorn and street tacos, the Dispatch reports.
The bottom line: Live hockey is a blast no matter who wins or loses, but hopefully this is the year things turn around for the home team.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.