How to vote early in Ohio's Nov. 7 election
If you want to skip the lines on Election Day, early and absentee voting begins Wednesday for Ohio's Nov. 7 general election.
Why it matters: Your ballot will feature two contentious statewide issues — a constitutional amendment to guarantee a person's right to abortion, and an initiated statute to legalize recreational marijuana.
How it works: Print an absentee ballot application, or call your county's board of elections office and request an application by mail.
- Mail it or bring it to your board of elections office by 8:30pm Oct. 31.
Be smart: Once you receive your actual ballot in the mail and fill it out, you can return it to that same office either by mail or in person.
- Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 6.
- Ballots returned in person must be received by 7:30pm Nov. 7.
Of note: You can also vote early in person on weekdays, from 8am-5pm, at your county's board of elections office. Voting hours will be extended starting Oct. 30.
