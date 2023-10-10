How to vote early in Ohio's Nov. 7 election

If you want to skip the lines on Election Day, early and absentee voting begins Wednesday for Ohio's Nov. 7 general election.

Why it matters: Your ballot will feature two contentious statewide issues — a constitutional amendment to guarantee a person's right to abortion, and an initiated statute to legalize recreational marijuana.

How it works: Print an absentee ballot application, or call your county's board of elections office and request an application by mail.

Mail it or bring it to your board of elections office by 8:30pm Oct. 31.

Be smart: Once you receive your actual ballot in the mail and fill it out, you can return it to that same office either by mail or in person.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 6.

Ballots returned in person must be received by 7:30pm Nov. 7.

Of note: You can also vote early in person on weekdays, from 8am-5pm, at your county's board of elections office. Voting hours will be extended starting Oct. 30.