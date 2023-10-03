Fewer new moms are working in Columbus

Data: U.S. Census; Note: Includes women ages 16 to 50; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Our region's share of new moms participating in the workforce, which already dropped sharply last year, is at risk due to the child care affordability crisis.

Why it matters: Motherhood often knocks women out of the labor force, at least temporarily — slowing their career and earnings growth and contributing to the gender pay gap, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj write.

By the numbers: 67% of Central Ohio moms who gave birth in the previous 12 months were participating in the labor force as of 2022, down from 72% a year before and 69% in 2010, per new census data.

The big picture: The 2022 rate mirrors the national average of 67%, which has risen steadily since 2010 and reached a decade-plus high water mark last year.

Remote and flexible work is making it easier for new parents to juggle both parenting and their careers.

Yes, but: As child care gets more expensive, more families are put in the difficult position of deciding whether it makes sense for both parents to work, or for one to stay at home and watch the kids.

Often, it's mothers who wind up staying home — in part because they likely make less to begin with.

Tyler's take: My family is among those caught in the middle — rising day care costs are a challenge, but losing one of our incomes is too big a financial sacrifice.

We also had the brilliant timing of getting pregnant right as Congress allowed the pandemic-era child tax credit to expire.

Of note: Ohio families are getting some financial relief — at the checkout counter.