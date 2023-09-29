Share on email (opens in new window)

🐎 Giddy up to the All American Quarter Horse Congress, touted as the world's largest single-breed horse show.

Trade show: 9:30am-7pm today and Saturday, 9:30am-6pm Sunday, Ohio Expo Center.

Free! Parking $25. Through Oct. 22.

✍️ Celebrate art and animation at Cartoon Crossroads Columbus, a festival with events across the city all weekend.

10am-7:30pm today, 10am-9:30pm Saturday and 10:30am-5pm Sunday. Free!

Full schedule.

🚶 Stroll down High Street and enjoy live music, vendors, food trucks and kids activities during the Clintonville Jamboree.

5-8pm tonight. Free!

🎨 Paint a masterpiece and sing your favorite tunes during Paint and Karaoke at Brush Crazy.

5-9pm tonight and Saturday, 5-8pm Sunday, 1299 Bethel Road.

Painting projects range from $10-100.

🎃 Walk among thousands of intricately carved pumpkins during Jack O' Lantern World's opening weekend.

Times vary. Tonight-Sunday, Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbia St., Hilliard.

$16-25. Kids under 3 free!

⛏️ Dig into the past at Ohio History Connection's Archaeology Day.

10am-4pm Saturday. $10-16. Kids under 4 free!

🛍️ Shop for a worthy cause at the Festival for Good (this month's Grandview Hop), featuring vendors that benefit social causes.

5-9pm Saturday, along Grandview Avenue. Free!

⚽ Cheer on the Crew against Philadelphia during Superhero Night, the team's second-to-last home match of the season.