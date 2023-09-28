State lottery contract could be up for grabs
The Ohio Lottery Commission will pursue competitive bids on a new gaming system contract in the near future, Axios Columbus has learned.
Why it matters: The highly coveted contract is currently valued at over $118 million.
State of play: Ohio has contracted with the Greece-based company Intralot since 2009 to provide lottery kiosks at over 10,000 retail locations, plus video lottery terminals inside racinos.
- The contract is currently on a two-year renewal and there's an option for one more two-year renewal that would run through June 30, 2027, lottery commission spokesperson Danielle Frizzi-Babb tells Axios.
Between the lines: The hefty contract has drawn scrutiny in the past.
- Ohio waived competitive bidding to renew its Intralot contract in 2019, despite objections from business competitors and state lawmakers, AP reported at the time.
The big picture: If Ohio chooses a different vendor, it would take between two to four years to make the full conversion.
- There would likely be two concurrent contracts to keep lottery services going amid a transition to new equipment, Frizzi-Babb says.
- Intralot has not responded to Axios' inquiry about if it plans to bid again to remain Ohio's lottery vendor.
Of note: Intralot holds a separate, five-year contract to run the Ohio Lottery's sports betting machines.
