State lottery contract could be up for grabs

The Ohio Lottery might switch gaming companies in the coming years. Photo: Andrew Spear/Getty Images

The Ohio Lottery Commission will pursue competitive bids on a new gaming system contract in the near future, Axios Columbus has learned.

Why it matters: The highly coveted contract is currently valued at over $118 million.

State of play: Ohio has contracted with the Greece-based company Intralot since 2009 to provide lottery kiosks at over 10,000 retail locations, plus video lottery terminals inside racinos.

The contract is currently on a two-year renewal and there's an option for one more two-year renewal that would run through June 30, 2027, lottery commission spokesperson Danielle Frizzi-Babb tells Axios.

Between the lines: The hefty contract has drawn scrutiny in the past.

Ohio waived competitive bidding to renew its Intralot contract in 2019, despite objections from business competitors and state lawmakers, AP reported at the time.

The big picture: If Ohio chooses a different vendor, it would take between two to four years to make the full conversion.

There would likely be two concurrent contracts to keep lottery services going amid a transition to new equipment, Frizzi-Babb says.

Intralot has not responded to Axios' inquiry about if it plans to bid again to remain Ohio's lottery vendor.

Of note: Intralot holds a separate, five-year contract to run the Ohio Lottery's sports betting machines.