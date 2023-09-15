2 hours ago - Sports
Tell us which football team you root for
We've got a question for our Columbus-based football fans: Which NFL team has your rooting interest this fall?
- Is it the Browns, Bengals or Steelers?
- Or perhaps you're a transplant from Detroit and root for the Lions?
The intrigue: Maybe you just stick to the good ol' dependable Buckeyes.
Of note: Voting closes at 11:59pm Monday, in case the outcome of the Browns-Steelers matchup that night skews your opinion.
📬 Email [email protected] to explain your "other" vote, especially if there's an interesting or unusual reason you support a certain team.
