We've got a question for our Columbus-based football fans: Which NFL team has your rooting interest this fall?

Is it the Browns, Bengals or Steelers?

Or perhaps you're a transplant from Detroit and root for the Lions?

The intrigue: Maybe you just stick to the good ol' dependable Buckeyes.

Of note: Voting closes at 11:59pm Monday, in case the outcome of the Browns-Steelers matchup that night skews your opinion.

📬 Email [email protected] to explain your "other" vote, especially if there's an interesting or unusual reason you support a certain team.