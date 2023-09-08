Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Buckeye fans are sure to give the visiting Penguins a cold reception at tomorrow's home opener against Youngstown State.

If you're going: Gates open bright and early at 10am for a noon kickoff.

What's new: A remodeled "Ohio State Buckeyes" app, where you can access tickets and order concessions. Other gameday tips.

Tom Snyder debuts as the "Voice of Ohio Stadium," replacing longtime public address announcer Bob Kennedy, who died in April after 20 years at the mic.

Staying at home? Catch the action on the Big Ten Network and 97.1 FM/1460 AM.

Pro tip: Cleveland.com suggests these free cable trials to access BTN.

State of play: The Buckeyes and Penguins (both 1-0) last faced off in 2008, with OSU earning a 43-0 victory in what was freshman Terrelle Pryor's first career game.