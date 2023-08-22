Vote for OSU in Axios Local's college football tradition bracket

Share on email (opens in new window)

All right Buckeyes fans, it's your time to shine.

What's happening: With college football on the horizon, Axios Local cities are competing to see which school has the best game day traditions.

Zoom in: Ohio State faces off against Notre Dame today in round two.

The intrigue: Axios Columbus will highlight a different Buckeyes tradition for each successive round we (hopefully) reach.

Today we look at the history of OSU's favorite rock song, "Hang on Sloopy."

Flashback: The McCoys' version reached No. 1 on the charts during the 1965 football season, leading the marching band to whip up a halftime show arrangement.

The song debuted at Ohio Stadium on Oct. 9, 1965, and was, surprisingly, paired with a Tchaikovsky waltz. Take a listen.

The big picture: The Buckeyes won 28-14 that day and a new tradition was born.

"Sloopy" would later be named Ohio's official state rock song and Billy Joel recently included it on his local concert setlist.

Cast your ballot!