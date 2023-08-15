Buckeyes ranked No. 3 in AP preseason poll

The Associated Press released its preseason Top 25 poll Monday, another sign college football's return is inching ever closer.

State of play: Ohio State is ranked No. 3, behind No. 1 Georgia and … That Team Up North. Sigh.

Our take: Yet another painful reminder of last year's devastating rivalry matchup — and the pressure coach Ryan Day will face when the teams meet again in Ann Arbor on Nov. 25.

The intrigue: The Buckeyes snagged the No. 3 spot even before selecting a starting quarterback. The competition for the job between junior Kyle McCord and sophomore Devin Brown is still "too close to call," according to Day.

Of note: No team has been more of a fixture in the AP preseason poll than OSU. The Buckeyes have appeared in 70 of the 74 preseason rankings that date to 1950, AP reports.

What's next: The season kicks off at 3:30pm Sept. 2, on the road against Indiana.

