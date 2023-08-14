1 hour ago - Election
What's on the Nov. 7 ballot in Franklin County
While a statewide amendment to protect abortion rights has Ohio voters' attention, they'll also decide several local issues at the polls in November.
Driving the news: The Franklin County Board of Elections recently published a list of all the issues filed for the Nov. 7 general election.
Of note: Several local councils and school boards have seats up for grabs.
What else we're watching:
🏫 School funding
- Columbus City Schools will ask voters to approve a two-part tax levy to fund both district operations and building improvements and maintenance.
- Canal Winchester and Groveport Madison schools will seek extensions to current levies, while Dublin hopes to build its 15th elementary school with a new bond issue.
📚 Library funding
- Columbus Metropolitan Library will propose its first levy in 13 years to fund "continued investments in materials, resources, technology, programs and facilities."
🔌 Electric aggregation
- Grandview Heights could become the latest community to approve an electric aggregation program, like the one benefiting AEP Ohio customers in Columbus.
What's next: The deadline to register to vote or update your registration address is Oct. 10.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.