What's on the Nov. 7 ballot in Franklin County

While a statewide amendment to protect abortion rights has Ohio voters' attention, they'll also decide several local issues at the polls in November.

Driving the news: The Franklin County Board of Elections recently published a list of all the issues filed for the Nov. 7 general election.

Of note: Several local councils and school boards have seats up for grabs.

What else we're watching:

🏫 School funding

Columbus City Schools will ask voters to approve a two-part tax levy to fund both district operations and building improvements and maintenance.

Canal Winchester and Groveport Madison schools will seek extensions to current levies, while Dublin hopes to build its 15th elementary school with a new bond issue.

📚 Library funding

Columbus Metropolitan Library will propose its first levy in 13 years to fund "continued investments in materials, resources, technology, programs and facilities."

🔌 Electric aggregation

Grandview Heights could become the latest community to approve an electric aggregation program, like the one benefiting AEP Ohio customers in Columbus.

What's next: The deadline to register to vote or update your registration address is Oct. 10.