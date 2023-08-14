1 hour ago - Election

What's on the Nov. 7 ballot in Franklin County

Alissa Widman Neese

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

While a statewide amendment to protect abortion rights has Ohio voters' attention, they'll also decide several local issues at the polls in November.

Driving the news: The Franklin County Board of Elections recently published a list of all the issues filed for the Nov. 7 general election.

Of note: Several local councils and school boards have seats up for grabs.

What else we're watching:

🏫 School funding

  • Columbus City Schools will ask voters to approve a two-part tax levy to fund both district operations and building improvements and maintenance.
  • Canal Winchester and Groveport Madison schools will seek extensions to current levies, while Dublin hopes to build its 15th elementary school with a new bond issue.

📚 Library funding

  • Columbus Metropolitan Library will propose its first levy in 13 years to fund "continued investments in materials, resources, technology, programs and facilities."

🔌 Electric aggregation

  • Grandview Heights could become the latest community to approve an electric aggregation program, like the one benefiting AEP Ohio customers in Columbus.

What's next: The deadline to register to vote or update your registration address is Oct. 10.

