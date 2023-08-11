4 boozy festivals happening Saturday in Columbus

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Columbus, you sure like to drink.

What's happening: Four different alcohol-themed festivals are scheduled Saturday — so no matter your drink of choice, one will surely fit your palate.

🍺 Summer Beerfest: 1-5pm and 7-11pm, Kemba Live.

$45-55, includes 25 samples and a souvenir mug.

🥂 Mimosa Crawl: 1-6pm, Short North.

$30, a sample at each stop, a souvenir cup and swag bag.

🥃 Bourbon & Spirits Festival: 1-10pm, Town Center Park, 3359 Park St., Grove City.

$30, eight samples and a souvenir cup. Cash only.

🌮 Tequila Fest: 3-9pm, Gravity, 500 W. Broad St.

$55, 12 samples, a souvenir bag and tacos.

💭 Our thought bubble: Please don't try to hit them all. Drink responsibly and cheers to the weekend!

Reminder: Check out what else is happening this weekend.