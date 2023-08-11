2 hours ago - Things to Do
4 boozy festivals happening Saturday in Columbus
Columbus, you sure like to drink.
What's happening: Four different alcohol-themed festivals are scheduled Saturday — so no matter your drink of choice, one will surely fit your palate.
🍺 Summer Beerfest: 1-5pm and 7-11pm, Kemba Live.
- $45-55, includes 25 samples and a souvenir mug.
🥂 Mimosa Crawl: 1-6pm, Short North.
- $30, a sample at each stop, a souvenir cup and swag bag.
🥃 Bourbon & Spirits Festival: 1-10pm, Town Center Park, 3359 Park St., Grove City.
- $30, eight samples and a souvenir cup. Cash only.
🌮 Tequila Fest: 3-9pm, Gravity, 500 W. Broad St.
- $55, 12 samples, a souvenir bag and tacos.
💭 Our thought bubble: Please don't try to hit them all. Drink responsibly and cheers to the weekend!
