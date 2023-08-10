Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

Here's an excuse to squeeze in one last summer road trip: Columbus is feeling less pain at the pump when compared to the national average.

Yes, but: Our average price for a gallon of gas ($3.55) has still been trending upward most of this year, and is only a few cents lower than this time last year.

Between the lines: Gas prices have ticked up in recent weeks due to excessive heat in Gulf states like Texas and Louisiana, where many of the country's oil refineries are located.