More than 6,500 riders will bike across the region during the 15th annual Pelotonia weekend.

Why it matters: The fundraiser benefiting cancer research at Ohio State University has raised over $271 million to date — including nearly $13 million so far this year — with 100% of donations to participants going straight to the cause.

How it works: Riders collect donations before traveling their routes Saturday and Sunday. They range from 24 to 184 miles, passing through downtown, Pickerington, New Albany and as far away as Gambier.

Over 3,000 volunteers help make it possible, from providing mechanical support to making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, organizers say.

Zoom in: Axios reader Kate Giller is one of 248 riders participating for a 15th straight year.

She rides on Team Bexley and has raised nearly $10,000 this year and $70,000 total.

What she's saying: "In year one, my motivation to participate was more about the athletic challenge, but I quickly became motivated by the cause and the impact," she tells us.

Of note: Spectators are encouraged to cheer on riders and can view route maps online.

You can also register as a virtual "challenger" for a minimum $100 donation and complete activity goals at home by Oct. 15.

Pro tip: Even after the races are over, you can still donate through Oct. 15 at pelotonia.org.

The big picture: An opening ceremony is happening from 3-8pm Friday at McFerson Commons and North Bank Park in the Arena District, with a headlining performance by Andy Grammer.

Festivities are for riders and their families, but "Keep Your Head Up" — you can probably still hear the show if you're in the area.

It's shaping up to be a busy evening downtown, with the Crew and Clippers in town, the Dispatch notes.

What's next: Pelotonia will host a second ride called Gravel Day, on challenging unpaved roads, for the first time Sept. 30. Register here.