Pelotonia marks its 15th anniversary this weekend
More than 6,500 riders will bike across the region during the 15th annual Pelotonia weekend.
Why it matters: The fundraiser benefiting cancer research at Ohio State University has raised over $271 million to date — including nearly $13 million so far this year — with 100% of donations to participants going straight to the cause.
How it works: Riders collect donations before traveling their routes Saturday and Sunday. They range from 24 to 184 miles, passing through downtown, Pickerington, New Albany and as far away as Gambier.
- Over 3,000 volunteers help make it possible, from providing mechanical support to making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, organizers say.
Zoom in: Axios reader Kate Giller is one of 248 riders participating for a 15th straight year.
- She rides on Team Bexley and has raised nearly $10,000 this year and $70,000 total.
What she's saying: "In year one, my motivation to participate was more about the athletic challenge, but I quickly became motivated by the cause and the impact," she tells us.
Of note: Spectators are encouraged to cheer on riders and can view route maps online.
- You can also register as a virtual "challenger" for a minimum $100 donation and complete activity goals at home by Oct. 15.
Pro tip: Even after the races are over, you can still donate through Oct. 15 at pelotonia.org.
The big picture: An opening ceremony is happening from 3-8pm Friday at McFerson Commons and North Bank Park in the Arena District, with a headlining performance by Andy Grammer.
- Festivities are for riders and their families, but "Keep Your Head Up" — you can probably still hear the show if you're in the area.
- It's shaping up to be a busy evening downtown, with the Crew and Clippers in town, the Dispatch notes.
What's next: Pelotonia will host a second ride called Gravel Day, on challenging unpaved roads, for the first time Sept. 30. Register here.
