Franklin County needs more GOP poll workers for Issue 1 vote

Tyler Buchanan

Poll workers at a voting site in Victorian Village in 2020. Photo: Andrew Spear for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Time is running out for Franklin County to recruit more Republican poll workers for the August special election.

Why it matters: Poll workers are needed to ensure elections are secure and accessible.

State of play: As of last week, the county was still 1,077 Republicans short of its target.

  • Counties have a quick turnaround for paid training opportunities, then pay $134 for working the full day of Aug. 8.

What they're saying: GOP recruitment remains a priority for the Franklin County Board of Elections, spokesperson Aaron Sellers tells us.

  • "This is not uncommon in large counties," he says, noting rural counties have "the same issue needing more Democrats."
  • "We will get there by election day."

Interested? Apply online or contact your county's board of elections office.

