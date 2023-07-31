Franklin County needs more GOP poll workers for Issue 1 vote

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Poll workers at a voting site in Victorian Village in 2020. Photo: Andrew Spear for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Time is running out for Franklin County to recruit more Republican poll workers for the August special election.

Why it matters: Poll workers are needed to ensure elections are secure and accessible.

State of play: As of last week, the county was still 1,077 Republicans short of its target.

Counties have a quick turnaround for paid training opportunities, then pay $134 for working the full day of Aug. 8.

What they're saying: GOP recruitment remains a priority for the Franklin County Board of Elections, spokesperson Aaron Sellers tells us.

"This is not uncommon in large counties," he says, noting rural counties have "the same issue needing more Democrats."

"We will get there by election day."

Interested? Apply online or contact your county's board of elections office.