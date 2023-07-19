1 hour ago - Sports

How to watch the MLS All-Star Game tonight

Alissa Widman Neese

Lucas Zelarayán drives the ball down the pitch in March 2023. Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis/Getty Images

Two Crew midfielders — Lucas Zelarayán and Aidan Morris — will represent Columbus in Wednesday's MLS All-Star Game in Washington, D.C.

What's happening: The 28-player U.S. team will face Arsenal, a powerhouse of the Premier League, the top tier of English soccer.

How to watch: The match will be exclusively streamed through Apple TV's MLS season pass at 8pm.

  • It's $15 monthly, or $13 if you already have an Apple TV+ subscription.
  • A subscription for the rest of the MLS season, which runs through late October, is $49 (or $39 for Apple TV+ subscribers).

What's next: This time next year, Lower.com Field will be hosting the All-Star Game!

Aidan Morris of the Columbus Crew controls the ball in a yellow jersey
Aidan Morris controls the ball in May 2023. Photo: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
