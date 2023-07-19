1 hour ago - Sports
How to watch the MLS All-Star Game tonight
Two Crew midfielders — Lucas Zelarayán and Aidan Morris — will represent Columbus in Wednesday's MLS All-Star Game in Washington, D.C.
What's happening: The 28-player U.S. team will face Arsenal, a powerhouse of the Premier League, the top tier of English soccer.
How to watch: The match will be exclusively streamed through Apple TV's MLS season pass at 8pm.
- It's $15 monthly, or $13 if you already have an Apple TV+ subscription.
- A subscription for the rest of the MLS season, which runs through late October, is $49 (or $39 for Apple TV+ subscribers).
What's next: This time next year, Lower.com Field will be hosting the All-Star Game!
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.