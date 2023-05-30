Franklin County planning DEI conference

Share on email (opens in new window)

Franklin County is planning an inaugural conference later this year to promote the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in local workplaces.

Driving the news: County commissioners are expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution to spend just over $45,000 for rental space at the Hyatt Regency Columbus.

Why it matters: While diversity training is taboo among those in the GOP-led Statehouse, DEI is a central priority for the Democratic-led county.

The county's Office of Equity & Inclusion says it has worked in recent years to establish DEI standards at public agencies and make connections with minority-, LGBTQ+- and female-owned businesses.

Details: Per the resolution, the Nov. 9 conference will be designed "for all who are looking to learn about best practices in DEI strategy, collaboration and education."

Interactive workshops will help workplace leaders develop more inclusive cultures at local businesses and organizations.

A spokesperson for the commissioners told Axios the county is in the early planning stages and did not yet have details on presentations or who will attend.

Separately, commissioners plan to vote on a resolution to invest $20,000 toward Stonewall Columbus' upcoming Pride festivities.