What to do this weekend: May 26-29
🏊♀️ Dive into a community pool — many are opening for the season this weekend.
- Check with your local pool for hours and admission.
📽 Watch classic films with fellow movie buffs at the Columbus Moving Picture Show at Renaissance Downtown.
- Screenings start 9am daily through Sunday, 50 N. Third St. $25 daily, $80 for the weekend.
⛩️ Enjoy live music, folk dancing and martial arts performances at the Asian Festival.
- 10am-8pm Saturday and 10am-6pm Sunday, Franklin Park. Free!
🤿 Make a splash at Zoombezi Bay and meet new mascot Sam Pelican.
- 10:30am-7pm, Saturday-Monday. $37-40, includes zoo admission.
- Afterward, dry off and ride the brand new Ferris wheel opening Saturday. $5.
🎵 Listen to jazz and patriotic music at the Grove City Community Winds outdoor concert.
- 7pm tonight, Town Center Park, 3359 Park St. Free!
🍓 Kick off the unofficial start of summer at Jeni's Strawberry Jam Festival.
- 11am Saturday and Sunday, Land-Grant Brewing Co., 424 W. Town St. Free!
🎉 Celebrate Black culture and businesses during the Ohio Black Expo's Riverfront Culture Fest.
- 11am-11pm Saturday and 11am-8pm Sunday, Genoa Park. $20 daily, $35 weekend.
Plus, don't forget: Memorial Day events, the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium, and Monday's Memorial Tournament practice round.
