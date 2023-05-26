49 mins ago - Things to Do

Our Buckeye Country Superfest playlist

Tyler Buchanan
George Strait performs the guitar at a live concert.

George Strait performs during the Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2021. Photo: Erika Goldring/WireImage

Buckeye Country Superfest is back at Ohio Stadium tomorrow, with the King of Country himself, George Strait, headlining.

  • Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton and Warren Zeiders round out the bill.

What's happening: Whether you're pregaming before the show or want to pretend you're there, we've made a Spotify playlist of their hits for your listening pleasure.

Reality check: Country music isn't our specialty, but we consulted with an expert who gave us some great suggestions. (Address your thanks to our editor, Lindsey Erdody!)

If you go: 4:30pm Saturday. It's nearly sold out, but Ticketmaster resale tickets start at $85.

🎵 Give our playlist a listen

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more