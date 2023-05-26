Our Buckeye Country Superfest playlist

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

George Strait performs during the Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2021. Photo: Erika Goldring/WireImage

Buckeye Country Superfest is back at Ohio Stadium tomorrow, with the King of Country himself, George Strait, headlining.

Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton and Warren Zeiders round out the bill.

What's happening: Whether you're pregaming before the show or want to pretend you're there, we've made a Spotify playlist of their hits for your listening pleasure.

Reality check: Country music isn't our specialty, but we consulted with an expert who gave us some great suggestions. (Address your thanks to our editor, Lindsey Erdody!)

If you go: 4:30pm Saturday. It's nearly sold out, but Ticketmaster resale tickets start at $85.

🎵 Give our playlist a listen