Our Buckeye Country Superfest playlist
Buckeye Country Superfest is back at Ohio Stadium tomorrow, with the King of Country himself, George Strait, headlining.
- Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton and Warren Zeiders round out the bill.
What's happening: Whether you're pregaming before the show or want to pretend you're there, we've made a Spotify playlist of their hits for your listening pleasure.
Reality check: Country music isn't our specialty, but we consulted with an expert who gave us some great suggestions. (Address your thanks to our editor, Lindsey Erdody!)
If you go: 4:30pm Saturday. It's nearly sold out, but Ticketmaster resale tickets start at $85.
