18 mins ago - Things to Do
Memorial Day events in Central Ohio
Some free activities honoring U.S. military members this weekend:
🇺🇸 Walk among 3,000 flags memorializing veterans at Westerville's Field of Heroes, a 24-hour display illuminated at night.
- Friday-Monday, 325 N. Cleveland Ave. Events schedule.
🎖️ Visit the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, offering free admission on Monday.
- 10am-5pm, with a rooftop Remembrance Ceremony at 10am.
🪦 Tour the historic Green Lawn Cemetery during an open house, including a cookout and picnic lunch.
- 10am-4pm Monday, 1000 Greenlawn Ave.
🥁 Watch a community parade, stepping off Monday unless otherwise noted.
- Dublin (11am), Grandview (10am Saturday), Groveport (1:30pm), Grove City (11am), Powell (10am) Worthington (10am).
