Memorial Day events in Central Ohio

Some free activities honoring U.S. military members this weekend:

🇺🇸 Walk among 3,000 flags memorializing veterans at Westerville's Field of Heroes, a 24-hour display illuminated at night.

Friday-Monday, 325 N. Cleveland Ave. Events schedule.

🎖️ Visit the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, offering free admission on Monday.

10am-5pm, with a rooftop Remembrance Ceremony at 10am.

🪦 Tour the historic Green Lawn Cemetery during an open house, including a cookout and picnic lunch.

10am-4pm Monday, 1000 Greenlawn Ave.

🥁 Watch a community parade, stepping off Monday unless otherwise noted.