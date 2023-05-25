18 mins ago - Things to Do

Memorial Day events in Central Ohio

Alissa Widman Neese
Some free activities honoring U.S. military members this weekend:

🇺🇸 Walk among 3,000 flags memorializing veterans at Westerville's Field of Heroes, a 24-hour display illuminated at night.

🎖️ Visit the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, offering free admission on Monday.

🪦 Tour the historic Green Lawn Cemetery during an open house, including a cookout and picnic lunch.

  • 10am-4pm Monday, 1000 Greenlawn Ave.

🥁 Watch a community parade, stepping off Monday unless otherwise noted.

