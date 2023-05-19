Share on email (opens in new window)

A 2022 dragon boat race in China, similar to one in Columbus this weekend. Photo: Lyu Ming/China News Service via Getty Images

⚾ Meet Meredith from "The Office" or laugh at the zany ZOOperstars during a Clippers game, with promotions all weekend at Huntington Park.

7:05pm Friday and Saturday and 1:05pm Sunday. $8-21.

🐲 Watch dragon boats race on the Scioto River as the Asian Festival celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

8:30am-5pm Saturday near Bicentennial Park, 233 S. Civic Center Drive. Free!

🧀 Celebrate Ohio Cheese Day at Weiland's Market with vendors, a raffle and free samples.

11am-3pm Saturday, 3600 Indianola Ave. Free!

Bonus idea: Plan an Ohio Cheese Trail road trip.

🌮 Savor the flavors of the Columbus Taco Fest — and don't miss Sunday afternoon's puppy dress-up contest.

Noon-10pm Saturday and noon-8pm Sunday at Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St. Free admission!

🛼 Cheer on the Ohio Roller Derby team at two games against Toronto.

Doors open 4pm Saturday at the Ohio Expo Center. $10-15, kids under 8 free!

🐱 Start a new tradition by attending CougarCon, Columbus State's first convention dedicated to anime, comics, games and pop culture.

4:30-9pm Friday, 10am-9:30pm Saturday, 315 Cleveland Ave. $20.

🤹 Enjoy an 1800s carnival at Ohio Village, which kicks off its summer season on Saturday.

10am-5pm Saturday. $10-16, kids under 4 free!

☮️ Go retro at the Ohio Vintage Fest, with over 70 vendors selling clothes, home decor, toys, vinyls and more.

10:30am-5pm Saturday at the Ohio Expo Center. $5-15. Kids under 13 free!

🛍️ Shop local at the first Sunlight Market of the year, with sidewalk vendors and live music.

11am-4pm Sunday, Gay and Pearl streets. Free!

🪕 Listen to Ohio band Hillbilly Chic play "eclectic old-time music" at Natalie's Grandview.

6:30pm Sunday, 945 King Ave. $10.

🎤 Laugh with the hilarious hosts of the 85th South Show on their live comedy tour.