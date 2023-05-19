What to do this weekend: May 19-21
⚾ Meet Meredith from "The Office" or laugh at the zany ZOOperstars during a Clippers game, with promotions all weekend at Huntington Park.
- 7:05pm Friday and Saturday and 1:05pm Sunday. $8-21.
🐲 Watch dragon boats race on the Scioto River as the Asian Festival celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
- 8:30am-5pm Saturday near Bicentennial Park, 233 S. Civic Center Drive. Free!
🧀 Celebrate Ohio Cheese Day at Weiland's Market with vendors, a raffle and free samples.
- 11am-3pm Saturday, 3600 Indianola Ave. Free!
- Bonus idea: Plan an Ohio Cheese Trail road trip.
🌮 Savor the flavors of the Columbus Taco Fest — and don't miss Sunday afternoon's puppy dress-up contest.
- Noon-10pm Saturday and noon-8pm Sunday at Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St. Free admission!
🛼 Cheer on the Ohio Roller Derby team at two games against Toronto.
- Doors open 4pm Saturday at the Ohio Expo Center. $10-15, kids under 8 free!
🐱 Start a new tradition by attending CougarCon, Columbus State's first convention dedicated to anime, comics, games and pop culture.
- 4:30-9pm Friday, 10am-9:30pm Saturday, 315 Cleveland Ave. $20.
🤹 Enjoy an 1800s carnival at Ohio Village, which kicks off its summer season on Saturday.
- 10am-5pm Saturday. $10-16, kids under 4 free!
☮️ Go retro at the Ohio Vintage Fest, with over 70 vendors selling clothes, home decor, toys, vinyls and more.
- 10:30am-5pm Saturday at the Ohio Expo Center. $5-15. Kids under 13 free!
🛍️ Shop local at the first Sunlight Market of the year, with sidewalk vendors and live music.
- 11am-4pm Sunday, Gay and Pearl streets. Free!
🪕 Listen to Ohio band Hillbilly Chic play "eclectic old-time music" at Natalie's Grandview.
- 6:30pm Sunday, 945 King Ave. $10.
🎤 Laugh with the hilarious hosts of the 85th South Show on their live comedy tour.
- 7pm Sunday at the Palace Theatre. $50-261.
