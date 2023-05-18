Share on email (opens in new window)

A statue of the Golden Bear in the Jack Nicklaus Museum's entrance foyer. Photo: Courtesy of Ohio State University

Thursday is International Museum Day, an unofficial holiday celebrating the institutions that preserve our culture and history.

State of play: COSI, the Columbus Museum of Art and the Ohio History Center are among beloved local heavyweights, but Central Ohio is also home to several other museums with lesser-known collections worth exploring.

Some suggestions:

This private collection of old cars and Americana is hidden inside a nondescript German Village garage.

Those who've been there really love it — visitors rate the museum on TripAdvisor as Columbus' No. 1 thing to do.

Details: 476 E. Kossuth St. Call 614-271-0888 to schedule a private visit. Free!

A trip to this museum dedicated to golf history and the Golden Bear's lengthy career is appropriate with the Memorial Tournament in Dublin approaching.

It's located on the OSU campus, Nicklaus' alma mater.

Details: 2355 Olentangy River Road. 9am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday. $10.

Step back in time and visit an iconic home built by the Columbus-based Lustron Corporation.

The intrigue: The company designed thousands of small, prefabricated houses in the post-World War II years and they are becoming rarer to find.

This one was built in 1949 and later moved to Whitehall Community Park to serve as the local historical society's headquarters.

Details: 400 N. Hamilton Road. Open houses held the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Free!

If you haven't yet toured this museum, which opened in late 2018, the upcoming Memorial Day weekend is a good time to fix that.

The site features an exhibition called "A Midshipman's Journey" about candidates navigating the U.S. Naval Academy.

Details: 300 W. Broad St. 10am-5pm Wednesday-Sunday, plus Memorial Day. $11-18; children under 5, veterans and active-duty military free.