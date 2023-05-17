48 mins ago - News

Silly song collection dedicated to Ohio cities

Tyler Buchanan
Matt Farley playing a piano in a dining room.

Songwriter Matt Farley at the piano. Photo: Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Matt Farley is the most prolific songwriter you've never heard of and odds are he's devoted a song to your hometown.

Driving the news: The Massachusetts native counts over 24,000 songwriting credits, including an exhaustive list of ditties about practically every U.S. city.

  • Most feature him talk-singing non-sequiturs to a basic drum and bass riff, though he occasionally throws in some local flair.

Zoom in: He's written about Columbus and 10 area suburbs with tracks like "Respect Reynoldsburg" and "Marysville Is a Fine Ohio Place to Be!"

  • "They got the Brewery District, they got downtown, they got German Village and other nice sections," he sings in "Columbus, Ohio."
