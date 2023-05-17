49 mins ago - Food and Drink
Vote now: Columbus brewery bracket Ale-ite Eight
The first-round results of our brewery bracket are in — and you have our permission to crack open a cold one in celebration if your favorite made it to Round 2.
State of play: Ale-ite Eight match-ups include...
- Wolf's Ridge vs. BrewDog
- Columbus Brewing vs. Land-Grant
- Hoof Hearted vs. North High
- Seventh Son vs. Gemüt Biergarten
Between the lines: Several victories were blowouts in Round 1, which means tough competition for the next round of voting.
- 🙏 Thanks to the 253 of you who voted!
What's next: Vote here in the Ale-ite Eight. (Closes 4pm Wednesday.)
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.