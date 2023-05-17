49 mins ago - Food and Drink

Vote now: Columbus brewery bracket Ale-ite Eight

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration of beer foam overflowing from a trophy.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

The first-round results of our brewery bracket are in — and you have our permission to crack open a cold one in celebration if your favorite made it to Round 2.

State of play: Ale-ite Eight match-ups include...

  • Wolf's Ridge vs. BrewDog
  • Columbus Brewing vs. Land-Grant
  • Hoof Hearted vs. North High
  • Seventh Son vs. Gemüt Biergarten

Between the lines: Several victories were blowouts in Round 1, which means tough competition for the next round of voting.

  • 🙏 Thanks to the 253 of you who voted!

What's next: Vote here in the Ale-ite Eight. (Closes 4pm Wednesday.)

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more