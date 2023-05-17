The first-round results of our brewery bracket are in — and you have our permission to crack open a cold one in celebration if your favorite made it to Round 2.

State of play: Ale-ite Eight match-ups include...

Wolf's Ridge vs. BrewDog

Columbus Brewing vs. Land-Grant

Hoof Hearted vs. North High

Seventh Son vs. Gemüt Biergarten

Between the lines: Several victories were blowouts in Round 1, which means tough competition for the next round of voting.

🙏 Thanks to the 253 of you who voted!

What's next: Vote here in the Ale-ite Eight. (Closes 4pm Wednesday.)