What to do this weekend: May 12-14

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration of an animated neutral emoji changing into a smiling-with-sunglasses emoji.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🎸 Stick it to the man at Columbus Children's Theater's "School of Rock" musical at the Lincoln Theatre.

  • 7pm tonight, 2pm and 7pm Saturday, 2pm Sunday. $19-50. Through May 21.

☀️ Watch the sun come out tonight, tomorrow or Sunday. "Annie" is at the Palace Theatre.

  • 8pm tonight, 2pm and 8pm Saturday, 1pm and 6:30pm Sunday. $31-116.

🌕 Shop local at the first Moonlight Market of the year, with sidewalk vendors and live music.

  • 4-9pm Saturday, Gay & Pearl streets. Free!

🎺 Watch "Star Wars" on the big screen as the Columbus Symphony plays the "Return of the Jedi" score alongside the film.

  • 8pm Saturday, Ohio Theatre. $28-101.

🎵 See Sueco, an up-and-coming alternative rapper, perform at the Bluestone.

  • 8pm Saturday, 583 E. Broad St. $25-50.

⚽ Support a good cause at Lower.com Field, when the Crew faces Orlando City SC for On Our Sleeves Night.

  • 7:30pm Saturday. $35-107.
  • Bonus: A drone light show is happening after the match!

🦍 Enjoy half-price admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Franklin County Community Day.

  • 9am-5pm Sunday. $8.50-10.

🤣 Laugh out loud with Ohio-born comedian Katt Williams at the Schottenstein Center.

  • 5pm Sunday. $63.50-254.50.

💐 Reminder: If you're still making Mother's Day weekend plans, check out our list of ideas.

