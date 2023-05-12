Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

🎸 Stick it to the man at Columbus Children's Theater's "School of Rock" musical at the Lincoln Theatre.

7pm tonight, 2pm and 7pm Saturday, 2pm Sunday. $19-50. Through May 21.

☀️ Watch the sun come out tonight, tomorrow or Sunday. "Annie" is at the Palace Theatre.

8pm tonight, 2pm and 8pm Saturday, 1pm and 6:30pm Sunday. $31-116.

🌕 Shop local at the first Moonlight Market of the year, with sidewalk vendors and live music.

4-9pm Saturday, Gay & Pearl streets. Free!

🎺 Watch "Star Wars" on the big screen as the Columbus Symphony plays the "Return of the Jedi" score alongside the film.

8pm Saturday, Ohio Theatre. $28-101.

🎵 See Sueco, an up-and-coming alternative rapper, perform at the Bluestone.

8pm Saturday, 583 E. Broad St. $25-50.

⚽ Support a good cause at Lower.com Field, when the Crew faces Orlando City SC for On Our Sleeves Night.

7:30pm Saturday. $35-107.

Bonus: A drone light show is happening after the match!

🦍 Enjoy half-price admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Franklin County Community Day.

9am-5pm Sunday. $8.50-10.

🤣 Laugh out loud with Ohio-born comedian Katt Williams at the Schottenstein Center.

5pm Sunday. $63.50-254.50.

💐 Reminder: If you're still making Mother's Day weekend plans, check out our list of ideas.