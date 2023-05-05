What to do this weekend
⚾ Enjoy extra innings at Huntington Park, with a Clippers doubleheader scheduled for Saturday and promotions all weekend long.
- 7:05pm tonight, 5:05pm Saturday and 1:05pm Sunday. $8-21.
🌊 Witness tidal waves, earthquakes and killer bees in "Disaster!," a musical comedy that pays homage to 1970s disaster films.
- 7:30pm tonight and 2pm and 7:30pm tomorrow at the Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave. $20-23.
🎵 Get in tune with classical music at the Columbus Symphony's Rachmaninoff & Tchaikovsky performance.
- 7:30pm tonight, Saturday and 2pm Sunday. $30.50-$78.50. Kids free!
🤠 Yeehaw! Giddy up to the Fancy: Queens of Country Party at the Bluestone.
- 9pm tonight, 583 E. Broad St. $14.
🏁 Watch kid racers compete in the Columbus Soap Box Derby championship race at Big Run Park.
- 9:30am Saturday on Derby Hill, 4201 Clime Road. Free!
🪕 Jam all weekend during the Central Ohio Folk Festival at Highbanks Metro Park, featuring over 30 concerts, music workshops, children's activities and food trucks.
- 10:30am-9:30pm Saturday and 10:30am-5:30pm Sunday. Free!
👒 Compete for best dressed at a Kentucky Derby watch party at Callahan's.
- 4:30pm Saturday, 520 Park St. $45, includes three cocktails and a souvenir glass.
🏈 Cheer on the Columbus Chaos women's football team during its home opener at Whitehall-Yearling High School.
- 6pm Saturday. $5-15. Free for high school seniors, first responders and kids under 13!
🧑🔬 Reminder: The COSI Science Festival's Big Science Celebration is tomorrow!
