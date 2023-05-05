Share on email (opens in new window)

⚾ Enjoy extra innings at Huntington Park, with a Clippers doubleheader scheduled for Saturday and promotions all weekend long.

7:05pm tonight, 5:05pm Saturday and 1:05pm Sunday. $8-21.

🌊 Witness tidal waves, earthquakes and killer bees in "Disaster!," a musical comedy that pays homage to 1970s disaster films.

7:30pm tonight and 2pm and 7:30pm tomorrow at the Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave. $20-23.

🎵 Get in tune with classical music at the Columbus Symphony's Rachmaninoff & Tchaikovsky performance.

7:30pm tonight, Saturday and 2pm Sunday. $30.50-$78.50. Kids free!

🤠 Yeehaw! Giddy up to the Fancy: Queens of Country Party at the Bluestone.

9pm tonight, 583 E. Broad St. $14.

🏁 Watch kid racers compete in the Columbus Soap Box Derby championship race at Big Run Park.

9:30am Saturday on Derby Hill, 4201 Clime Road. Free!

🪕 Jam all weekend during the Central Ohio Folk Festival at Highbanks Metro Park, featuring over 30 concerts, music workshops, children's activities and food trucks.

10:30am-9:30pm Saturday and 10:30am-5:30pm Sunday. Free!

👒 Compete for best dressed at a Kentucky Derby watch party at Callahan's.

4:30pm Saturday, 520 Park St. $45, includes three cocktails and a souvenir glass.

🏈 Cheer on the Columbus Chaos women's football team during its home opener at Whitehall-Yearling High School.

6pm Saturday. $5-15. Free for high school seniors, first responders and kids under 13!

🧑‍🔬 Reminder: The COSI Science Festival's Big Science Celebration is tomorrow!