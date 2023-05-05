10 mins ago - Food and Drink
Try Easton's "Cheers! Challenge" on Cinco de Mayo
Here's a way to add a twist to your Cinco de Mayo dinner plans — and to keep the celebration going all month long.
What's happening: Easton is hosting a Cheers! Challenge throughout May, another local passport-style adventure with prizes at stake.
- Buy an alcoholic beverage at six restaurants before May 31 and receive an Easton pint glass and an entry into a drawing for a $250 Easton gift card.
Of note: Four participating restaurants serve Mexican food: Adobe Gila's, Condado, Chuy's and Dos Hermanos.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.