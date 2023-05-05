Try Easton's "Cheers! Challenge" on Cinco de Mayo

Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's a way to add a twist to your Cinco de Mayo dinner plans — and to keep the celebration going all month long.

What's happening: Easton is hosting a Cheers! Challenge throughout May, another local passport-style adventure with prizes at stake.

Buy an alcoholic beverage at six restaurants before May 31 and receive an Easton pint glass and an entry into a drawing for a $250 Easton gift card.

Of note: Four participating restaurants serve Mexican food: Adobe Gila's, Condado, Chuy's and Dos Hermanos.