10 mins ago - Food and Drink

Try Easton's "Cheers! Challenge" on Cinco de Mayo

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration of a smiling cactus.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Here's a way to add a twist to your Cinco de Mayo dinner plans — and to keep the celebration going all month long.

What's happening: Easton is hosting a Cheers! Challenge throughout May, another local passport-style adventure with prizes at stake.

  • Buy an alcoholic beverage at six restaurants before May 31 and receive an Easton pint glass and an entry into a drawing for a $250 Easton gift card.

Of note: Four participating restaurants serve Mexican food: Adobe Gila's, Condado, Chuy's and Dos Hermanos.

