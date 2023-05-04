Primary election results: Rezoning and school funding rejected

If you voted Tuesday, wear that sticker proudly. Less than 5% of nearly 37,000 eligible Franklin County voters went to the polls during our largely uneventful primary election, per unofficial results.

Be smart: Barring a major local ballot initiative, turnout is often lower in odd-year primaries than in even years with statewide races and in November general elections.

Turnout nearly reached 28% in May 2021, driven by a community center proposal in Upper Arlington. In 2019 and 2017, turnout was around 7%.

Of note: This was the first election under Ohio's new photo ID law.

Central Ohio highlights:

🍻 Every vote counts: Just four Columbus residents voted in favor of Ohio Brewing Company selling alcohol on Sundays. Three voted against it.

Our thought bubble: They owe those supporters a complimentary pint.

💸 $75,000 wasted: Gahanna held an unnecessary, but legally required, primary for its two mayoral candidates, both of whom were already guaranteed to advance to a November vote.

A 2021 city charter amendment didn't include an exception for this scenario — and the oversight cost taxpayers.

🏘️ Not in my backyard: Voters in fast-growing Delaware County rejected rezoning land for a housing development, which they deemed too dense at about one home per quarter-acre.

📉 Crisis cuts: Marysville's school district plans to cut full-time kindergarten, extracurricular busing and more after its first levy request in 15 years failed.