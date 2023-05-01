State plans to add more lanes on I-71 through Columbus

I-71 crosses Ohio diagonally and runs through downtown Columbus and Cincinnati. Photo: Andrew Cenci/Bloomberg via Getty Images

More than 100,000 vehicles travel on I-71 through Columbus each day, leading to congestion at major points, but the state believes it has a solution.

State of play: The plan is to add a "SmartLane" in each direction of a 7.5-mile stretch north of downtown between Fifth Avenue and SR 161.

SmartLanes are built on the highway's shoulder and are only open during rush hour traffic — I-670 has one headed eastbound toward the airport.

The projected cost is $48.5 million, with construction to start two years from now.

Of note: Two public meetings (in person and virtual) on the project are scheduled for May 25.

The big picture: This is one of numerous ongoing state projects meant to reduce congestion in the city center.