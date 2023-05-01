1 hour ago - News
State plans to add more lanes on I-71 through Columbus
More than 100,000 vehicles travel on I-71 through Columbus each day, leading to congestion at major points, but the state believes it has a solution.
State of play: The plan is to add a "SmartLane" in each direction of a 7.5-mile stretch north of downtown between Fifth Avenue and SR 161.
- SmartLanes are built on the highway's shoulder and are only open during rush hour traffic — I-670 has one headed eastbound toward the airport.
- The projected cost is $48.5 million, with construction to start two years from now.
Of note: Two public meetings (in person and virtual) on the project are scheduled for May 25.
The big picture: This is one of numerous ongoing state projects meant to reduce congestion in the city center.
- The massive, $1.4 billion reconstruction of I-70/71 downtown is still going after more than a decade, while other efforts to widen the highways on the outskirts of Franklin County are in the works.
