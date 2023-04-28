1 hour ago - Sports

OSU's Stroud is headed to the NFL

Tyler Buchanan

C.J. Stroud during last year's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Georgia. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Star quarterback C.J. Stroud is taking his talents from Ohio State to the Lone Star State.

The latest: Stroud was drafted No. 2 overall last night by the Houston Texans.

  • He will join former OSU QBs Justin Fields (Chicago Bears) and Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) in the NFL.
  • Fellow Buckeye Paris Johnson Jr., an offensive tackle, was drafted No. 6 by the Arizona Cardinals.

State of play: The two-time Heisman Trophy finalist threw 85 touchdowns for the Buckeyes against just 12 interceptions in 2021 and 2022.

What he's saying: "I'm not a test taker, I play football," Stroud responded, a quote reminiscent of fellow Buckeye QB Cardale Jones' famous line about being in college to play football, not school.

The bottom line: Stroud never defeated the team up north, but he remains a true Buckeye great and now has the chance to prove himself as a Texan.

