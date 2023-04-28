C.J. Stroud during last year's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Georgia. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Star quarterback C.J. Stroud is taking his talents from Ohio State to the Lone Star State.

The latest: Stroud was drafted No. 2 overall last night by the Houston Texans.

He will join former OSU QBs Justin Fields (Chicago Bears) and Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) in the NFL.

Fellow Buckeye Paris Johnson Jr., an offensive tackle, was drafted No. 6 by the Arizona Cardinals.

State of play: The two-time Heisman Trophy finalist threw 85 touchdowns for the Buckeyes against just 12 interceptions in 2021 and 2022.

His career passer rating — which combines five major QB stats — is the fourth best in college football history.

Being drafted second, he overcame reports from some NFL personnel that he was difficult to coach. He also faced questions about his alleged poor results on a pre-draft cognition test.

What he's saying: "I'm not a test taker, I play football," Stroud responded, a quote reminiscent of fellow Buckeye QB Cardale Jones' famous line about being in college to play football, not school.

The bottom line: Stroud never defeated the team up north, but he remains a true Buckeye great and now has the chance to prove himself as a Texan.