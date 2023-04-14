23 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration of a thinking emoji rubbing its chin with a slice of pizza, a beer, a bike, a coffee, a book and other things to do swirling around its head.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🐴 Gallop over to Equine Affaire, the largest horse trade show in North America.

  • 9am-7pm today and Saturday, 9am-5pm Sunday at the Ohio Expo Center.
  • $10-16 online. $12-18 at the door, cash only. Kids 6 and under free!
  • The Fantasia, a nightly 7:30pm musical performance, requires separate admission. $14-25.

🎨 Celebrate local art during Franklinton Fridays.

  • 6-10pm tonight and the second Friday of every month. Free!

🎥 Watch an indie movie at the Columbus International Film and Animation Festival.

  • 11am-7pm Saturday at Phoenix Theatres, 777 Kinnear Road. $10.

🏈 Get a sneak peek of this year's Buckeyes at the Spring Game.

  • Noon Saturday. Tickets start at $7.

🎶 Jam to live music at the Hilltop Spring Jamboree, a family-friendly bash that includes art-making and food trucks.

  • Noon-6pm Saturday. Free!

🍺 Oh snap! Time travel for the I Love the 90's Bash bar crawl.

  • 3-10pm Saturday with registration from 3-5pm at Park Street Cantina. 491 Park St. $16-18.

🎵 Relive your childhood with the Columbus Pride Concert Band, performing a collection of songs titled "Embrace Your Inner Child."

  • 4pm Saturday at the Lincoln Theatre. $22. Kids 12 and under free!

⚽ Cheer for the Crew against New England — and get jiggy with it at Back to the 90's Night at Lower.com Field.

  • 7:30pm Saturday. $34-91.

🎸 Join the Deadheads seeing Hyryder, a Grateful Dead tribute band.

  • 8pm Saturday at Summit Music Hall, 2210 Summit St. $15.

🌸 Walk among the bluebells at Three Creeks on a 1-mile hike with a Metro Parks guide.

  • 2pm Sunday, 3860 Bixby Road, Groveport. Free!
