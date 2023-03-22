46 mins ago - Sports
Four Columbus area natives still dancing in March Madness
They were once Panthers, Jaguars, Raiders and Greyhounds. Now they're playing on college basketball's largest stage.
- If your bracket is busted — and it probably is — here are four area natives to cheer on during the Sweet Sixteen and the rest of March Madness:
Jerome Hunter, Pickerington North '18
- The senior forward, pictured above, scored a game-high 24 points in Xavier's narrow victory against Kennesaw State, then added 14 more in a second-round win over Pitt.
- Next game: 9:45pm Friday vs. Texas.
Gina Conti, Grove City '17
- The fifth-year UCLA guard has racked up 11 points, eight assists and four rebounds in two victories.
- Next game: 2pm Saturday vs. South Carolina.
Matt Allocco, Hilliard Bradley '20
- The junior guard has contributed to the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers' Cinderella run, scoring 16 points in a pair of upset victories.
- Next game: 9pm Friday vs. Creighton.
Alexia Mobley, Reynoldsburg '21
- The freshman has seen limited minutes for the Louisville Cardinals this season and is only getting a taste of postseason action.
- Next game: 10pm Friday vs. Ole Miss.
⛹️♀️ Of note: Ohio State takes on No. 2 seed UConn in the Sweet Sixteen on Saturday at 4pm in Seattle.
