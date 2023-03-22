Four Columbus area natives still dancing in March Madness

Xavier's Jerome Hunter puts up a shot during a second round game against Pittsburgh. Photo: Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

They were once Panthers, Jaguars, Raiders and Greyhounds. Now they're playing on college basketball's largest stage.

If your bracket is busted — and it probably is — here are four area natives to cheer on during the Sweet Sixteen and the rest of March Madness:

Jerome Hunter, Pickerington North '18

The senior forward, pictured above, scored a game-high 24 points in Xavier's narrow victory against Kennesaw State, then added 14 more in a second-round win over Pitt.

Next game: 9:45pm Friday vs. Texas.

UCLA's Gina Conti shoots over a Sacramento State defender last weekend. Photo: Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Gina Conti, Grove City '17

The fifth-year UCLA guard has racked up 11 points, eight assists and four rebounds in two victories.

Next game: 2pm Saturday vs. South Carolina.

Princeton's Matt Allocco protects the basketball in an Ivy League Tournament game. Photo: Rachel O'Driscoll/Getty Images

Matt Allocco, Hilliard Bradley '20

The junior guard has contributed to the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers' Cinderella run, scoring 16 points in a pair of upset victories.

Next game: 9pm Friday vs. Creighton.

Louisville's Alexia Mobley plays defense in an ACC conference tournament game earlier this month. Photo: Lance King/Getty Images

Alexia Mobley, Reynoldsburg '21

The freshman has seen limited minutes for the Louisville Cardinals this season and is only getting a taste of postseason action.

Next game: 10pm Friday vs. Ole Miss.

⛹️‍♀️ Of note: Ohio State takes on No. 2 seed UConn in the Sweet Sixteen on Saturday at 4pm in Seattle.