Columbus teenager gets patent for garbage bin solution

Damian Earley, 17, holds the patent he earned for his invention, pictured. Photos: Courtesy of Columbus City Schools

Frustrated by your garbage and recycling bins tipping over on a windy day?

Local teen Damian Earley has the solution — one that's now patented for possible production.

Driving the news: Damian, a 17-year-old Whetstone High School junior, won a coveted patent award back in eighth grade at the national Invention Convention.

He completed the application process — with costs covered by General Motors and a Michigan law firm — and the patent finally arrived a few weeks ago.

How it works: A weighted base with a pedal mechanism attached to the bin's wheel axle keeps it from falling over.

What he's saying: Damian, an aspiring engineer, hopes to sell the patent or work with a company to market the contraption and earn royalties.

State of play: Ohio students are historically strong Invention Convention competitors.

A pair of Columbus Academy students won a patent in 2021 for designing a robotic glove that can teach sign language through video-guided motion.

💭 Our thought bubble: It's great to see Ohio's rich invention history is still thriving!