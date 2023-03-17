What to do this weekend
🚘 Shop for a new ride at the Columbus International Auto Show, back for the first time since 2019.
- Noon-9pm today, 10am-9pm Saturday and 10am-6pm Sunday at the Convention Center. $6-12. Kids under 10 free!
🎤 Sing karaoke during a "Now That's What I Call Pop" party at new downtown bar FOMO.
- 7pm tonight, 165 N. Fifth St. Free!
🎷 Listen to a fusion of jazz and Tchaikovsky during "Variations on Nutcracker Suite" with the Columbus Symphony.
- 7:30pm tonight and Saturday, 2pm Sunday. $31-79. Kids free!
🎵 Travel through time with the Columbus Gay Men's Chorus, performing "Tales of Our Age."
- 7:30pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday at the Lincoln Theatre. $27-47.
🎭 Welcome to the Renaissance! See "Something Rotten," a musical comedy about playwrights struggling to outshine rockstar William Shakespeare.
- 8pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday at the Jewish Community Center. $30
🕹️ Buy, sell and trade retro toys, video games and collectibles at the Columbus Toy and Game Show.
- 8am-4pm Sunday at the Ohio Expo Center. $12-16. Kids under 10 free!
👑 Explore ancient Egypt through "Tutankhamun: His Tomb and his Treasures," a traveling exhibit debuting this weekend at COSI through Sept. 4.
- 10am-5pm Sunday. $15-40 (includes general admission). Kids under 2 free!
- Saturday's opening day is already sold out.
☘️ Plus: Check out our list of St. Patrick's Day events.
