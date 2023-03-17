55 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration of neon signs with the days of the week. Lights go out one by one and "weekend" flashes.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

🚘 Shop for a new ride at the Columbus International Auto Show, back for the first time since 2019.

  • Noon-9pm today, 10am-9pm Saturday and 10am-6pm Sunday at the Convention Center. $6-12. Kids under 10 free!

🎤 Sing karaoke during a "Now That's What I Call Pop" party at new downtown bar FOMO.

  • 7pm tonight, 165 N. Fifth St. Free!

🎷 Listen to a fusion of jazz and Tchaikovsky during "Variations on Nutcracker Suite" with the Columbus Symphony.

  • 7:30pm tonight and Saturday, 2pm Sunday. $31-79. Kids free!

🎵 Travel through time with the Columbus Gay Men's Chorus, performing "Tales of Our Age."

  • 7:30pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday at the Lincoln Theatre. $27-47.

🎭 Welcome to the Renaissance! See "Something Rotten," a musical comedy about playwrights struggling to outshine rockstar William Shakespeare.

  • 8pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday at the Jewish Community Center. $30

🕹️ Buy, sell and trade retro toys, video games and collectibles at the Columbus Toy and Game Show.

  • 8am-4pm Sunday at the Ohio Expo Center. $12-16. Kids under 10 free!

👑 Explore ancient Egypt through "Tutankhamun: His Tomb and his Treasures," a traveling exhibit debuting this weekend at COSI through Sept. 4.

  • 10am-5pm Sunday. $15-40 (includes general admission). Kids under 2 free!
  • Saturday's opening day is already sold out.

☘️ Plus: Check out our list of St. Patrick's Day events.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more