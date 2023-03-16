The wildest baseball game of 2023 has already happened

The first pitch in a college baseball game between Denison and Arcadia was thrown at 11am Monday.

Denison didn't record the final out in its ridiculous 25-23 victory until 11:10am the next day.

Details: The teams traded blows for over four hours before officials suspended play with the score deadlocked at 23 apiece.

Play resumed Tuesday morning, with Denison winning in 10 innings.

The intrigue: The Division III game resembled the old Bugs Bunny baseball conga line with two days of great hitting and horrendous pitching.

Players racked up a whopping 47 hits — including 11 home runs — off of 17 different pitchers.

Even more wild: After winning, Denison immediately returned to the field for another regularly-scheduled game against Stevens Institute of Technology.

A doubtlessly tired Denison squad fell 8-4 in three hours and 28 minutes.

The bottom line: That's nine hours of play in a span of two days.