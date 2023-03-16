33 mins ago - Sports

The wildest baseball game of 2023 has already happened

The first pitch in a college baseball game between Denison and Arcadia was thrown at 11am Monday.

  • Denison didn't record the final out in its ridiculous 25-23 victory until 11:10am the next day.

Details: The teams traded blows for over four hours before officials suspended play with the score deadlocked at 23 apiece.

The intrigue: The Division III game resembled the old Bugs Bunny baseball conga line with two days of great hitting and horrendous pitching.

  • Players racked up a whopping 47 hits including 11 home runs off of 17 different pitchers.

Even more wild: After winning, Denison immediately returned to the field for another regularly-scheduled game against Stevens Institute of Technology.

  • A doubtlessly tired Denison squad fell 8-4 in three hours and 28 minutes.

The bottom line: That's nine hours of play in a span of two days.

  • "Ah," NBC Sports' Adam Hermann opined, "to be college-aged and have limitless energy."
