The wildest baseball game of 2023 has already happened
The first pitch in a college baseball game between Denison and Arcadia was thrown at 11am Monday.
- Denison didn't record the final out in its ridiculous 25-23 victory until 11:10am the next day.
Details: The teams traded blows for over four hours before officials suspended play with the score deadlocked at 23 apiece.
- Play resumed Tuesday morning, with Denison winning in 10 innings.
The intrigue: The Division III game resembled the old Bugs Bunny baseball conga line with two days of great hitting and horrendous pitching.
- Players racked up a whopping 47 hits — including 11 home runs — off of 17 different pitchers.
Even more wild: After winning, Denison immediately returned to the field for another regularly-scheduled game against Stevens Institute of Technology.
- A doubtlessly tired Denison squad fell 8-4 in three hours and 28 minutes.
The bottom line: That's nine hours of play in a span of two days.
- "Ah," NBC Sports' Adam Hermann opined, "to be college-aged and have limitless energy."
