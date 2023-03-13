Ohio State may be playing shorter football games soon

It appears our Buckeye blowout victories will need to wrap up sooner in the coming seasons.

Driving the news: The NCAA Football Rules Committee has proposed several measures to shorten college football games, Axios Sports writes.

State of play: Officials are concerned about the heightened risk of player injury that comes with marathon games featuring snaps that don't affect game outcomes.

With longer seasons coming after 2024's expansion of the College Football Playoff, the NCAA wants a jump on improving player safety.

One major proposal: Letting the clock run after first downs except in the final two minutes of a half, mirroring the NFL.

The clock currently stops after a first down until referees reset the chains and spot the ball.

Another suggestion is to prohibit consecutive timeouts in the same dead-ball period, which are often used to "ice" a field-goal kicker.

By the numbers: The average Football Bowl Subdivision game last season averaged 180 total plays over 3 hours, 27 minutes.

OSU's 12 regular season games averaged slightly longer at 3 hours, 30 minutes.

The big picture: College football is not the only sport working to achieve shorter game times.