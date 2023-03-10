2 hours ago - Things to Do
What to do this weekend in Columbus
🎵 Head "back to the Honky Tonk" with country star Blake Shelton.
- 7pm tonight at Nationwide Arena. $29-249.
⚽ Catch a double-header of futsal, the fast-paced soccer variant, as Columbus' pro teams face the Grand Rapids OLé.
- Women's match at 4pm, men's at 7pm Saturday at Westwood Fieldhouse, 3932 Brown Park Drive, Hilliard. $7-23.
🎻 Enjoy a calming, sensory-friendly New Albany Symphony Orchestra performance designed for those wanting "a more relaxed concert experience."
- 11:30am Saturday, McCoy Center for the Arts. $9.
🍀 Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Dublin's annual parade!
- 11am Saturday, downtown Dublin. Free!
🎬 Walk your own red carpet at Academy Award watch parties at the Gateway Film Center, Grandview Theater, Drexel Theatre and Studio 35.
- Saturday evening. Ticket prices vary.
🎨 Go "Where the Wild Things Are" and view the artwork of Maurice Sendak at the Columbus Museum of Art.
- 10am-5pm Friday-Sunday. Admission prices vary, Sundays free!
