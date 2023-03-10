What to do this weekend in Columbus

Blake Shelton performing at the Grand Ole Opry in 2021. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM

🎵 Head "back to the Honky Tonk" with country star Blake Shelton.

7pm tonight at Nationwide Arena. $29-249.

⚽ Catch a double-header of futsal, the fast-paced soccer variant, as Columbus' pro teams face the Grand Rapids OLé.

Women's match at 4pm, men's at 7pm Saturday at Westwood Fieldhouse, 3932 Brown Park Drive, Hilliard. $7-23.

🎻 Enjoy a calming, sensory-friendly New Albany Symphony Orchestra performance designed for those wanting "a more relaxed concert experience."

11:30am Saturday, McCoy Center for the Arts. $9.

🍀 Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Dublin's annual parade!

11am Saturday, downtown Dublin. Free!

🎬 Walk your own red carpet at Academy Award watch parties at the Gateway Film Center, Grandview Theater, Drexel Theatre and Studio 35.

Saturday evening. Ticket prices vary.

🎨 Go "Where the Wild Things Are" and view the artwork of Maurice Sendak at the Columbus Museum of Art.