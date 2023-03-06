Following New Mexico's effort to make roasted chiles its official state aroma, we asked you clever people to suggest one for Ohio.

As always, you didn't disappoint:

🍞 Leesa G.: "Wonder Bread baking. Couldn't resist that aroma when driving past the old building on Route 670."

🍨 Tammy D.: "Jeni's sweet corn and raspberry ice cream."

🍭 Christa H.: "[Our hometown of Bryan] is home to Spangler Candy Company … It makes the famous Dum-Dum sucker that is a favorite worldwide.

"The sweet aroma of Dum-Dum suckers that floats in the air nearly every day should be considered the official smell of Ohio!"

🚧 Linda B.: "Growth: Road construction dust with notes of realtor sweat."

🛣️ Joshua M.: "Asphalt and tar. It’s a May through October scent, a perfect complement to the Orange Barrel Season."

🌱 Bernice A.: "Fresh-cut grass."

🍔 Mike W.: "Without a doubt, the smell of White Castles. They've been around longer than anything else. As a matter of fact, I was drawn to them every Friday night, Arcadia and High, after a few beers on campus."

🍩 Toni S.: "Warm doughnuts!"

🍿 Della P.: "Popcorn."

💐 Rita R.: "The beautiful, subtle smell of carnations."

🐄 Kevin B.: "The midway at the Ohio State Fair — fair foods, livestock, etc."